Patrick Cleary, 92

Beloved husband, brother and uncle



Fitchburg - Patrick Cleary, 92, died Monday, May 20, 2019 in his wife's arms at his home after an illness.



He leaves his wife Ellice (Tok) Cleary; his sister, Catherine O'Brien of Ireland and many nieces and nephews in the United States, England, Ireland and Singapore: Ellice's three sisters and two brothers of Singapore.



He is predeceased by two brothers, James Cleary and Jack Cleary.



Patrick was born in Tipperary, Ireland on January 8, 1927, a son of the late John and Margaret (Ahearn) Cleary. He was educated in Ireland, and upon coming to the US he worked for Jewel Hill Farm in Ashby as a farmhand. He then began working for Workers Credit Union for many years.



He and his wife loved to travel. They went to Ireland, England, Singapore, Italy and many cruises. He loved Asian food, singing and his adoptive country of Singapore. Patrick was proud of his Irish heritage. He was a devote Catholic and loved his nieces and nephews as if they were his own children.



CLEARY - His funeral will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019, from the Smith-Mallahy-Masciarelli and the Fitchburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 243 Water Street, Fitchburg, MA with a Mass at 11:00 a.m. in St. Bernard Parish @ St. Camillus Church, 333 Mechanic Street, Fitchburg, MA. A calling hour will be from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. prior to the funeral.



Burial will be private.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on May 22, 2019