Fitchburg
Patrick D. Fortunato, Sr., 80, passed away peacefully, after a battle with pancreatic cancer, on April 1, 2020 in Leominster Hospital.
He was born in Fitchburg on March 23, 1940, a son of the late Daniel and Velma (Bourgeois) Fortunato. He graduated from Saint Bernard's High School and worked for the Fitchburg Paper Co. for a number of years. Patrick later worked for Spectro-Analytical Instruments as the Shipping Manager, as well as Mikes Auto School as a driving instructor. Most recently he enjoyed working for Safe Roads Driving School.
Patrick enjoyed boating, bowling and playing softball. He loved sports and rooting for the NY Yankees, Miami Dolphins, and the Boston Bruins. He was a Street Hockey and Basketball Coach in his spare time. In later years, he could be found relaxing watching one of his favorite black and white films or a classic movie. Most if all Patrick loved being with his family and rocking and singing to his newest great granddaughter. He will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Judith (Lunetta) Fortunato; children, Patrick Fortunato, Jr. and Bruce Fortunato and his wife Sandy, all of Fitchburg; grandchildren; Antonio Fortunato and his wife Sarah, Christopher Fortunato, Eric Marion, Marissa Perkins; great-grandchildren, Cecelia, Anton, Phoebe, and Pascal; two brothers, Daniel Fortunato, Jr., of FL and Donald Fortunato and his wife Shirley of SC; many nieces and nephews, his aunt, Gloria Bourgeois, cousin Mark Bourgeois of Lunenburg and many others.
Patrick was predeceased by his beloved grandson, Dominic Fortunato in 2007.
Funeral services and burial will be held privately, Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg is directing arrangements; the family is planning a celebration of life at a date yet to be determined once current gathering restrictions are lifted.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Apr. 4, 2020