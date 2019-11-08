|
Patrick J. Horgan of Ayer
AYER - Patrick J. Horgan, 62, passed away November 3, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 12 at 10 AM at St. Catherine's Church, 107 N. Main Street, Westford.
Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Family and friends are invited to calling hours from 2-5 PM on Monday, November 11 at St. Catherine's Church.
The Anderson Funeral Home, 25 Fitchburg Rd., Ayer is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Nov. 8, 2019