T J Anderson & Son Funeral Home
25 Fitchburg Rd
Ayer, MA 01432
(978) 772-2355
Calling hours
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
St. Catherine's Church
Westford
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Catherine's Church
107 North Main Street
Westford, MA
Patrick J. Horgan of Ayer

AYER - Patrick J. Horgan, 62, passed away November 3, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 12 at 10 AM at St. Catherine's Church, 107 N. Main Street, Westford.

Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Family and friends are invited to calling hours from 2-5 PM on Monday, November 11 at St. Catherine's Church.

The Anderson Funeral Home, 25 Fitchburg Rd., Ayer is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Nov. 8, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -