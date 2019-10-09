|
Retired Lunenburg Police Officer
Lunenburg
Patrick Michael Barney,41, died Saturday October 5, 2019 at Holy Cross Hospital in Fort Lauderdale, Florida after being stricken ill.
Patrick was born in Leominster on July 9, 1978 the son of Stanley W. and Suzanne E (Anderson) Barney. Patrick graduated from Lunenburg High School and later earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Criminal Justice from Westfield State University as well as a Master of Science Degree in Criminal Justice Administration from Western New England College, Springfield. Upon graduation, Patrick worked on the Police ATV/Beach patrol for the summer on Nantucket Island. Patrick was appointed as a Reserve Officer at the Lunenburg Police Department July 1, 2000 and became a full-time Officer on January 13, 2002. He was a Squad Leader when he graduated from the Massachusetts Police Corps. Patrick LOVED the Police profession!!!!
He trained in Krav-Maga (close circle Ju-jitsu), received the "Life Saving" award and participated in the National Police Week in Washington DC to pay tribute to fallen officers. He always hoped that Lunenburg would initiate a canine force as he loved animals, especially his Dauchsand, Sable. After a critical incident in 2006, Pat developed PTSD and as a result, retired from the Police Department on August 8, 2012. Patrick then lived between Massachusetts and Florida. While in Florida, Patrick was a beloved member of the Delray South Shore Beach Club and assisted in Landscaping for the Community. Patrick had a joyous smile, infectious laugh and was always willing to help others. Even in his death, he donated his organs so that others could enjoy life.
Patrick is survived by his parents, Stanley and Suzanne Barney; his sister, Stephanie L. Barney of Quincy; his aunt and uncle, Janice and Michael Barney; his aunt, Marie Barney; and his cousin, Michael Robert Barney of East Greenwich, RI.
We would like to extend a sincere thank you to all his friends in Lunenburg
as well as his Floridian friends, Justin and Sean Korte, Maria Scalfini, Eric Watson, Christiana Bums and Jenn Mayr who provided love and support to Patrick.
Visiting hours will be held in the Lunenburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Home 763 Massachusetts Ave. Lunenburg, on Friday, October 11, 2019 from 4-7PM. His funeral will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 10:00AM in the funeral home. Burial will follow in the North Cemetery, Holman Road Lunenburg.
In lieu of flowers the family kindly asks memorial contributions be made to the Lunenburg Memorial Fund, PO Box 6, Lunenburg, MAO1462 or to Massachusetts General Hospital. Donations may be made online at giving.massgeneral.org, or checks can be mailed to: Massachusetts General Hospital Development Office, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540 Boston, MA 02114 These donations would be utilized by Roger K. Pitman, MD, Harvard Medical School, Department of Psychiatry, Massachusetts General Hospital, 120 Second Avenue, Charlestown, MA 02129 for PTSD Research (Dr. Pitman in his PTSD research noted, "Three things cannot long be hidden: the sun, the moon, and the truth."
