Patrick M. Donelan
1938 - 2020
Fitchburg

Patrick M. Donelan, 82 passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, September 27. He was born August 7, 1938, the youngest of 11 children of Edward and Sarah (Walsh) Donelan. Patrick was a true family man, always there for his kids, including helping them with home projects and caring for his grandchildren. He had a great sense of humor and the ability to connect with any generation. He had an impressive memory for jokes. Pat loved the outdoors, appreciating everything New England has to offer: canoeing, hiking, skiing, snowshoeing and camping. He was a Scout leader and a member of the Appalachian Mountain Club. He organized many hiking trips and taught whitewater canoeing. His winter moon-light hikes were renowned. He was an active member of the Friends of Coggshall Park.

He graduated from St. Bernard's High School, class of 1956, and went on to study carpentry at Leominster Trade school. He worked as a union carpenter for many local construction companies, retiring from CRIM Construction in 2000. In addition to working as a carpenter, Patrick also taught the apprentice carpentry program in the evenings at Monty Tech for many years.

Patrick is survived by his wife of 59 years, Barbara (Poirier) Donelan; his children, Patricia Williams and her husband, Richard of Bend, Oregon, Michael Donelan of Upton, Brian Donelan and his wife, Cindy of Fitchburg, Christopher Donelan and his wife, Kara of Medford, Mark Donelan and his wife, Rebekah of Fitchburg, Marci Arigala and her husband, Ajay of Merrimack, NH; sisters Sarah Murphy of New Mexico and Theresa Mooney of Maryland; 12 grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Patrick is predeceased by his siblings, John Donelan, Mary Barker, Sister Mary Sarah (PBVM), Anne Trudel, Fr. Ed Donelan, Frances Barr, James Donelan, and Catherine Humphreys.

A funeral Mass will be held at 9:00am on Saturday, October 3 in St. Bernards Parish at St. Camillus Church, 333 Mechanic St., Fitchburg. Burial will be in St. Bernard's Cemetery, Fitchburg. There are no calling hours.



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Funeral Mass
09:00 AM
St. Bernards Parish at St. Camillus Church
Funeral services provided by
Brandon Funeral Home - Fitchburg
