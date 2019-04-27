Patrick (Pat) Scullane

Patrick (Pat) Scullane, 56 passed away at his home on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019. Patrick was born on February 21, 1963 in Alexandria, Louisiana. He was raised in Ayer, Massachusetts where he attended Ayer public schools and lived there until the time of his death.



He is survived by his beloved daughter, Mollie Scullane of Ayer, Mass, his parents, Donald and Shirley Scullane of Ayer, Mass, his brother, George Scullane and wife Norma of Houston, Texas and brother Michael Scullane of Ayer, Mass..



In his youth, Pat enjoyed his cars and motorcycles. He was naturally adept at motocross and fervently threw caution to the wind when riding off road with friends on trails and in local sandpits.



Pat was a Captain on the 1980 Ayer Panthers Football team that finished the season undefeated and won the school's first Central, Massachusetts Super Bowl Championship.



Pat worked as a car salesman for many years after graduating from high school and always displayed his "Irish" wit and loving manner toward everyone.



Pat had a passion for music. He taught himself to play guitar and organized several bands through the years to play the blues. He cherished the idea of family and always endeavored to treat others with respect, kindness and dignity.



Pat will be interred at St. Mary's Cemetery in Ayer, services pending.