80, US Marine
Westminster
Paul A. Hamel, 80, died Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Fitchburg Health Care after complications of COVID-19.
He was the husband of the late Marilyn (Parnanen) Hamel.
He leaves three sons, Dennis Hamel of Hubbardston, Richard Hamel and John Hamel both of Westminster; one daughter, Jennifer Lynn Hamel of Gardner; seven grandchildren; one brother, Robert Hamel of Lunenburg; one sister, Lorraine Farnsworth of Shirley and several nieces and nephews.
Paul was predeceased by a brother, Roger Hamel in 2016.
Paul was born in Worcester on July 16, 1939 a son of the late George A. and Irene C. (Bourque) Hamel. He graduated from Lunenburg Junior and Senior High School in 1960. He served in the US Marines as a Private during the Vietnam war. He worked as a blaster for Steel Fab for many years.
In consideration of our current restrictions on gatherings and to preserve the health of others, services for Paul will be held privately and his burial will be at the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Winchendon, MA.
In lieu of flower, memorial contributions can be made in Paul's name to the Westminster Senior Center, c/o the Council on the Aging, 69 West Main Street, Westminster, MA 01473
The Westminster Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 123 Main Street, Westminster, MA has been entrusted with Paul's funeral arrangements.
Please visit our website to leave an online condolence and for further information see www.masciarellifamilyfuneralhomes.net
John F. Masciarelli and Walter C. Taylor funeral directors
View the online memorial for Paul A. Hamel
Westminster
Paul A. Hamel, 80, died Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Fitchburg Health Care after complications of COVID-19.
He was the husband of the late Marilyn (Parnanen) Hamel.
He leaves three sons, Dennis Hamel of Hubbardston, Richard Hamel and John Hamel both of Westminster; one daughter, Jennifer Lynn Hamel of Gardner; seven grandchildren; one brother, Robert Hamel of Lunenburg; one sister, Lorraine Farnsworth of Shirley and several nieces and nephews.
Paul was predeceased by a brother, Roger Hamel in 2016.
Paul was born in Worcester on July 16, 1939 a son of the late George A. and Irene C. (Bourque) Hamel. He graduated from Lunenburg Junior and Senior High School in 1960. He served in the US Marines as a Private during the Vietnam war. He worked as a blaster for Steel Fab for many years.
In consideration of our current restrictions on gatherings and to preserve the health of others, services for Paul will be held privately and his burial will be at the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Winchendon, MA.
In lieu of flower, memorial contributions can be made in Paul's name to the Westminster Senior Center, c/o the Council on the Aging, 69 West Main Street, Westminster, MA 01473
The Westminster Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 123 Main Street, Westminster, MA has been entrusted with Paul's funeral arrangements.
Please visit our website to leave an online condolence and for further information see www.masciarellifamilyfuneralhomes.net
John F. Masciarelli and Walter C. Taylor funeral directors
View the online memorial for Paul A. Hamel
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on May 16, 2020.