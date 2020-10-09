1/
Paul A. Romano
1949 - 2020
Leominster

Paul A. Romano, 71 passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, October 4. He was born in Fitchburg July 11, 1949. He was the son of Anthony and Eva (Palladino) Romano.

Paul is survived by his two sons, Anthony of Leominster and Daniel of Boston, and his grandson, Knoa of Florida. He is also survived by his sister, Ines and her husband Wayne Lucier of Wells, ME and their children Matthew Lucier of Auburn, MA and Amy Roche of Wells, ME. He enjoyed the many happy times that he spent with his six great nieces and nephews.

Paul taught mathematics in the Lunenburg School System for 35 years and upon his retirement, he continued to teach math at the Mt. Wachusett Community College Leominster Campus and at MCI-Shirley, in a special program for some of the inmates.

Throughout his life Paul enjoyed gardening, traveling and spending time with his family and friends. He will be greatly missed by many.

Romano

A memorial Mass in his honor will be planned at a later date.



View the online memorial for Paul A. Romano


Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Brandon Funeral Home - Fitchburg
305 Wanoosnoc Rd.
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 343-4444
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
October 8, 2020
Paul, was a lifelong friend, 56 years, who I will miss greatly. He made an almost annual trip to visit us and our family who affectionately referred to him as ‘Uncle Paul’. He was a fun loving and generous person with his time and love.
To Anthony and Danny you had a great dad, cherish the memories you have. Stay strong through this difficult time and know that many are thinking and praying for you.
Bob Cristofono
Friend
