Paul B. Horne, 70, of Gardner, died Friday, October 4, after an illness.
Paul was born February 15, 1949, in Rochester, NH, son of the late Carl and the late Harriet (Berry) Horne. He grew up in Berwick, ME and graduated from Berwick High School Class of 1967, and from Wentworth Institute in Boston earning an Engineering degree. Paul served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He worked at General Electric in Fitchburg where he met his wife, Joyce. He later took over his father-in-law's businesss, Posco Printing Company in Leominster for many years. Paul was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Gardner.
He leaves his wofe of 43 years, Joyce (Posco) Horne; his sister, Judy Horne of Berwick, ME; brother-in-law, Ralph Blackington of Berwick, ME; sister-in-law, Judith Keefe of Leominster; several nieces and nephews.
Paul was predeceased by two sisters, Susan Locke and Frances Boslow.
Calling hours are Wednesday, October 9, from 4:00 to 6:00 P.M. at Mack Family Funeral Homes, Lamoureux-Smith & Poliks Chapel, 105 Central St., Gardner.
The funeral will be held Thursday, October 10, at 11:00 A.M. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 634 Pearl St., Gardner. Burial will follow in St. Leo's Cemetery, Lancaster St., Leominster.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Oct. 8, 2019