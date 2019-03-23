Paul B. Proietti

of Leominster



LEOMINSTER - Paul B. Proietti of Leominster died Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Boston Medical Center of sepsis after a period of declining health.



He was 68 and had a quick wit, delivering one-liners to his nurses right up until the end.



Paul is survived by his daughter, Sonia, with first wife, Paula Blonde, both of Leominster; a son, Anthony Proietti of Fitchburg, his child with second wife, Keely Norton; his daughter, Olivia McLaren (Derek) of Tacoma, Wash., with third wife, Holly Montana; and four grandchildren: Joslin Ahola, Jilian Ahola, Waylon McLaren and William McLaren.



Born in Leominster in 1950, he was the first child of John A. and Dorothy L. (Welch) Proietti, who survive him. He was the oldest of six children, leaving siblings Michael Proietti (Laura), Linda Grossi (Richard), Deborah Carbone (Joseph Jr.), John "Jack" Proietti Jr. (LuAnn Martioski), Matthew Proietti (Varina), many nieces and nephews, and a host cousins and lifelong friends.



Paul graduated from Leominster High School in 1968.



He was self educated studying philosophy, Buddhism, Taoism, reading the classics and biographies of favorite artists e.g., Frida Kahlo & Alberto Giacometti.



He regaled family and friends with stories of his early years spent traveling to San Francisco and Hawaii. He especially loved the Haight-Ashbury district.



He worked in human services, training individuals with traumatic brain injuries to live independently in North Conway, NH, and supervising residents with intellectual disabilities in LaGrange, IL, before returning to Leominster a decade ago.



Paul loved art, music, reading and writing poetry. He attended the original Woodstock music festival in 1969 with Leominster friends and was particularly fond of the Grateful Dead, Bob Marley and blues artists. He was a fan of Brooklyn's Mark Morris Dance Group and enjoyed his annual trip to Shakespeare & Company in Lenox with longtime friends Bruce Landry and Bob Letarte. He played harmonica locally with his friend, guitarist Kenny LeBlanc. Recently Paul enjoyed volunteering his time at Chimney Hill Farm in Petersham with his friend Shelley Knapp.



Services will be private.



