Paul David Okerman, 85

United States Navy Veteran

Ashby - Paul D. Okerman, 85, formerly of Lunenburg, died peacefully on Sunday, April 21, 2019 in HealthAlliance Hospital, Leominster, after a period of declining health.

Paul was born in Fitchburg on December 5, 1933, a son of the late Joel E. and Hilja (Riihilouma) Okerman. He married his beloved wife Joyce (Nylund) Okerman on July 4, 1954 and together the couple shared over 64 years of marriage.

Besides his wife, Joyce, Paul will be greatly missed by his four children, David Okerman and his wife Joanne of Hudson, MA, Katherine Akerman of Townsend, MA, Julie Brandt and her husband William of Aransas Pass, TX and Paula Patterson and her husband William of Townsend, MA; two brothers, Robert Okerman of Lunenburg, MA and Richard Okerman, Sr. of Florida; 13 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Paul was predeceased by one brother, Raymond Okerman; three sisters, Ruth Robillard, Mildred St. Germaine and Helen Lawrence and one cousin, Edmund Lindsay.

Paul worked for many years at the former Crocker Burbank Paper Mill. He held many titles there including running the water purifying system. Paul was the former president of the Fitchburg Paper Mill Workers Union. He was a dedicated loving husband and father. Taking care of his family was Paul's greatest passion. He worked hard to provide for them and took great pride in raising his children. Paul enjoyed activities with his family such as camping, skiing, snowmobiling and gardening to name a few. Paul enjoyed carpentry and worked on his homes. He spent countless hours restoring his farm house in Ashby. After retirement Paul and Joyce enjoyed boating and wintering in Florida and later Texas.

Okerman - Relatives and friends are planning to honor and celebrate Paul's life by gathering for his funeral service on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 11am in the Lunenburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 763 Massachusetts Ave., Lunenburg. Burial will be private. A visiting hour will be held in the funeral home from 10am until the time of the service.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701.

For more information please visit www.masciarellifamilyfuneralhomes.net.

John F. Masciarelli, Walter C. Taylor and James M. Hebert, funeral directors. Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary