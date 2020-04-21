Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
|
Brandon Funeral Home - Fitchburg
305 Wanoosnoc Rd.
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 343-4444
Paul E. Daniels


1941 - 2020
Paul E. Daniels Obituary
Fitchburg

Paul E. Daniels,78 passed away suddenly on Sunday, April 12 in his home.

Paul was born in Fitchburg on July 18, 1941 the son of Edmund O. Daniels and Irene A. (Laberge) Daniels.

He was predeceased by his wife of 32 years Jean (Malloy) Daniels who died in 2016.

Paul leaves his daughter, Julie A. Daniels of Barre and two sons, Timothy P. Daniels and Eddie A. Daniels, his sisters, Rose Daniels of Assonet, Claire Martin and her husband, Norman of Leominster, Yvonne Thomas of Gardner, brothers, J. Edmund Daniels of Fitchburg, Joseph R. Daniels and his wife, Debbie of Deptford, NJ and many nieces and nephews.

Paul was employed by the former K&C Plastics in Leominster for many years prior to retirement in 2000. He enjoyed playing bingo, cards, watching the Patriots and Red Sox and socializing with his many friends.

Daniels

Burial will be private. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Apr. 21, 2020
