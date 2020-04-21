|
|
Fitchburg
Paul E. Daniels,78 passed away suddenly on Sunday, April 12 in his home.
Paul was born in Fitchburg on July 18, 1941 the son of Edmund O. Daniels and Irene A. (Laberge) Daniels.
He was predeceased by his wife of 32 years Jean (Malloy) Daniels who died in 2016.
Paul leaves his daughter, Julie A. Daniels of Barre and two sons, Timothy P. Daniels and Eddie A. Daniels, his sisters, Rose Daniels of Assonet, Claire Martin and her husband, Norman of Leominster, Yvonne Thomas of Gardner, brothers, J. Edmund Daniels of Fitchburg, Joseph R. Daniels and his wife, Debbie of Deptford, NJ and many nieces and nephews.
Paul was employed by the former K&C Plastics in Leominster for many years prior to retirement in 2000. He enjoyed playing bingo, cards, watching the Patriots and Red Sox and socializing with his many friends.
Daniels
Burial will be private. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
View the online memorial for Paul E. Daniels
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Apr. 21, 2020