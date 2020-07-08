Fitchburg, MAFitchburg- Paul F. Marceau, 83 passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday, July 3 after a hard-fought battle with Mesothelioma Cancer.Paul was born January 16, 1937 in Fitchburg a son of Romeo and Lydia (Savageau) Marceau.He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Julia (Francis) Marceau, son, Albert Marceau of Hubbardston, daughters, Kellyann Marceau Smith and her husband, D.J., Mindy Marceau Perez and her husband, Ralph, Kerry Marceau Comaskey and her husband, Bill, Jill Marceau, 9 grandchildren, Dustin Marceau, Molly Smith Panagiotes, Lucas and Max Perez, Sadie Comaskey Restivo, William and Paul Comaskey, Noah Marceau, Rachael Marceau, 7 great grandchildren, sister, Ann Marie Krapf and her husband, Al and many nieces and nephews.Paul was predeceased by his brothers, Romeo, Robert, Albert Marceau and his sister, Joan Lizotte.He proudly served in the US Marines working as an airplane mechanic.Paul worked at Decotone Industries for over 20 years leaving in 1981. He retired in 1995 from the City of Fitchburg Wastewater Department.Paul was an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan. He loved nature, traveling, the beach and golf. He played in Maplewood and Westminster Woods Golf Leagues as well as in the Fitchburg Men's Softball League. In earlier years he coached his son's Little League team.Paul enjoyed his family, grandchildren and attending their sporting events. He especially enjoyed his and Julia's weekly luncheon dates with his lifelog friends, Jack and Barbara Ouellette.The family would like to thank Fr. Dolan and Deacon John for their loving pastoral care. His team of doctor's and nurses at the Burbank Cancer Center and his hospice nurses and HHA'S in particular, RN Erin and HHA John.MarceauA memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, July 11 at 11:00am in St. Bernard's Parish at St. Camillus Church, 333 Mechanic St., Fitchburg. Private burial will be at a later date in the MA Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Winchendon.There are no calling hours.In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the MA Audubon Society, Wachusett Meadow, 113 Goodnow Rd., Princeton, MA 01541.