Paul G. Stamas

of Fitchburg; 91



FITCHBURG - Paul G. Stamas, 91, passed away peacefully on February 6, 2019, in the Highlands.



Paul was born in Fitchburg on January 12, 1928, a son of the late George and Christina (Bozicas) Stamas. He graduated from Fitchburg High School and the Worcester School of Business. Paul enlisted in the US Navy in 1946, where he proudly served his country during WWII, until his honorable discharge in 1948.



Paul spent his career working in the children's furniture industry. In his retirement, he enjoyed spending time with his wife, children, and grandchildren; he also enjoyed playing a friendly game of poker.



He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Effie (Kayais) Stamas; his five sons, George Stamas of Fitchburg; Gregory Stamas and wife Janet of Northboro, John Stamas and wife Marie of Leominster, Christopher Stamas and fiancé Madeline Estremera of West Boylston, and Paul Stamas and wife Angela of Fitchburg; grandchildren, Michael and Mikaela Stamas, John and Caitlin Stamas, Alex and Erika Stamas, Ryan and Conner Hartman.



Paul was predeceased by his brother Spylios Stamas in 2006.



The family would like to extend a most sincere thank you to the Highlands and Leominster Hospital for their compassion and care.



STAMAS - Calling hours will be held in Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg on Wednesday, February 13, from 5-7pm. Funeral services and burial will be held privately. Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Feb. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary