Paul G. Thibodeau, 64, of Fitchburg died Thursday, June 13, 2019 at University of Massachusetts- Memorial Hospital, Worcester. He leaves his wife of 43 years, Rosemary (DiBenedetto) Thibodeau; two sons, Lt. Colonel Stephen P. Thibodeau and his wife, Pamela, U.S. Army stationed in Fairbanks, Alaska and Detective Jeffrey M. Thibodeau of the Lunenburg Police Dept. and his wife, Melissa, of Mason, NH; five grandchildren, his "shining star" Alyssa, his "marvelous moon" Tyler, his "sunshine" Sadie, his "sparkling snowcloud" Blake and his "starfish licht" Stella. He also leaves two sisters, Pamela Emma of Leominster and Suzanne Rodgers of Lunenburg; his brother-in-law Paul DiBenedetto and his wife, Nancy; his sister-in-law Paula McLane and her husband, Michael; his sister-in-law Louise DiBenedetto; his sister-in-law Janet Leger and her husband Jim. He was predeceased by his sister Stephanie Thibodeau of Fitchburg. Paul was born in Fitchburg, February 14, 1955, the son of Paul H. and Dorothy (Gonyea) Thibodeau and was a lifelong Fitchburg resident. He was a 1973 graduate of St. Bernard's Central Catholic High School and continued his education at Northeastern University in Boston where he received a Bachelors Degree in Criminal Justice. Paul spent his career in Criminal Justice beginning in Concord as part time police officer. He became a full time patrolman in Shirley and later rose through the ranks as a sergeant and, in 1987, was appointed to the position of Chief of the Shirley Police Department, a position he held until his retirement in 2009. He was a member of the Ayer/Shirley Rotary Club, Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association and, in 1990, was recognized by Northeastern University as one of the University's Most Distinguished Alumni.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 AM Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at St. Anthony's Church, 14 Phoenix Street, Shirley. Burial will be private. There are no calling hours. The Anderson Funeral Home, 25 Fitchburg Rd., Ayer is assisting the family with arrangements. Please see www.andersonfuneral.com for additional information or to leave an on line condolence. Memorial contributions may be made to Ayer/Shirley Rotary Club, P.O. Box 239, Ayer, MA 01432.







