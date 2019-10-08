Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
Wright-Roy Funeral Home Inc
109 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
(978) 534-9372
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Paul J. Tocci


1939 - 2019
Paul J. Tocci Obituary
of Leominster; 79

Leominster

Paul J. Tocci, 79, of Leominster, died Otober 1, 2019, in HealthAlliance Leominster Hospital. He was born October 10, 1939, in Leominster, son of the late Paul and Nellie (LeClerc) Tocci. Paul owned and operated Paul's Screen and Glass Co. of Leominster. He enjoyed outdoor activities and sports including archery, hunting and fishing. Paul was a member of the Leominster Sportsmen's Club, where he served on the Board of Directors and was archery chairman. He had also been on the Board of Bay State Archers. In the late 1950's Paul was a N. E. Barebow archery champion.

He is survived by one son; Scott Tocci of Leominster and one daughter; Lorna Tocci of Leominster, three sisters; Dot Stetson of Taunton, MA, Debra Belair of Three Oaks, Michigan, and Betty Crush of Harpswell, Maine, along with three grandchildren; Shannon Tocci, Sarah Tocci, Scott Tocci and two great-grandchildren; Jayden Gove and Kylie Gove.

Calling hours will be held Friday, October 11, 2019, from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. in Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc., 109 West St., Leominster, MA.

To light a candle or leave a message of condolence visit, www.wrightroyfuneralhome.com.



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Oct. 8, 2019
