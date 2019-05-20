Beloved Husband, Father, Son,



Brother, Uncle, Cousin Lunenburg Paul Joseph Doherty, 64, a longtime resident of Lunenburg, died peacefully surrounded by his family on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, in UMass Memorial Hospital, Worcester.



Paul was born in Cambridge, on April 24, 1955, a son of Lorraine (Campo) Doherty of Norwood and the late Philip Doherty.



He leaves his beloved wife of 37 years, Mary Ann (Murphy) Doherty.



Paul will be missed greatly by his daughter, Erin Doherty and her fiancé William of Fitchburg; his son Craig Doherty and his wife Moira of Lunenburg. Paul will also be missed dearly by his brother Stephen Doherty and his wife Monica of Garden City, NY; two sisters, Phyllis (Doherty) Sadowski and her husband Raymond of Lake Ariel, PA and Jody (Doherty) Cleary and her husband Brian of Walpole, Paul also leaves many aunts, cousins, nephews and nieces whom he loved dearly.



Paul was a proud U.S. Army Veteran serving from 1975 to 1978 on active duty in the Signal Corps. He served in Company A 1st Signal Battalion stationed in Germany. Paul truly enjoyed his time in the service and was always telling stories of his experiences throughout his life. At the time of his discharge he saved up leave time and spent it touring Europe by train and backpack.



Paul worked as a Carpenter for the Local Union 40 out of Cambridge for 30 years and was cherished by his co-workers for his quick wit and made several longtime friends. Paul was the epitome of a handy man that could fix or build anything including adding an addition to his home and fixing the family cars.



Paul's favorite hobby was Amateur Ham Radio where his call sign was N1QDX and he would converse with fellow ham radio friends locally and across the world. Paul developed many great relationships through his passionate hobby and would frequently participate in the ARRL field day with local ham radio operators.



Among the other joys in life Paul lived for driving his boat on Hickory Hills lake to take photographs of the sunset. Paul was an avid motorcyclist for most of his life enjoying spending time with family and friends on motorcycle rides across the region. Paul thoroughly enjoyed towing his camper and setting out for different locations to enjoy time with his family. Traveling was also something Paul enjoyed as he and his wife Mary Ann loved traveling to Las Vegas and Atlantic City for their annual anniversary celebration as well as Ireland as Paul greatly enjoyed celebrating his Irish heritage.



Paul was a fixture in the tri-city area as he currently served on the Lunenburg Zoning Board and served on the Leominster Housing Board. Paul had the self-proclaimed "gift of gab" and would strike up a conversation with anyone in ear shot and quickly endeared himself to complete strangers. Paul was a very kind and considerate soul who would take the time to help anyone in need and always find a solution to a problem no matter how complex.



Paul will truly be missed by all that loved him and all that he loved and will be forever in his family's hearts and minds.



In lieu of flowers, the Doherty family asks that memorial contributions be made to New England Donor Services, 60 First Avenue, Waltham, MA 02451 or the Amateur Ham Radio club to which Paul belonged: Montachusett Amateur Radio Association, PO Box 95, Leominster, MA 01453. The Doherty family would also like to sincerely thank the UMass Memorial staff for their wonderful care and thoughtfulness during this extremely difficult time. DOHERTY In lieu of calling hours/funeral services, at Paul's request there will be a celebration of his life with a ceremony at the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Winchendon, MA on Friday May 31, 2019 at 10:00 am. Paul's family and friends are invited to attend the ceremony and honor his legacy. The Lunenburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 763 Mass Avenue, Lunenburg, MA has been entrusted with Paul's care.



