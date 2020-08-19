Fitchburg- Paul M. DiBenedetto, 62 passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, August 15.Paul was born in Fitchburg on June 3, 1958 the son of Michael and Eleanor (D'Amelio ) DiBenedetto.Paul was employed as a contractor in the Worcester area. He previously worked for the State of Massachusetts in the Safety Department for Engineering. He was a constable with the Sheriffs Department, and an auxiliary police officer for the City of Fitchburg.Mr. DiBenedetto attended St. Anthony's School and Monty Tech Regional High School.Paul was a basic firearm safety instructor for the State Police as well as a member of the NRA and the Leominster Sportsman Association. He proudly served in the Army National Guard for many years.Paul is survived by his son, Rocco DiBenedetto, former wife Sabrina Abbott, brothers, Michael DiBenedetto. James DiBenedetto and his wife Rowena, two sisters, Lisa Crawley and her husband John, MaryJane Allain and her husband Tom, and several nieces, nephews, cousins and so many friends that loved and will miss him dearly.DiBenedettoAt Paul's request there will be a private celebration of his life. The Brandon Funeral Home is assisting the family.