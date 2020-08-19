1/1
Paul M. DiBenedetto
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fitchburg- Paul M. DiBenedetto, 62 passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, August 15.

Paul was born in Fitchburg on June 3, 1958 the son of Michael and Eleanor (D'Amelio ) DiBenedetto.

Paul was employed as a contractor in the Worcester area.  He previously worked for the State of Massachusetts in the Safety Department for Engineering. He was a constable with the Sheriffs Department, and an auxiliary police officer for the City of Fitchburg.

Mr. DiBenedetto attended St. Anthony's School and Monty Tech Regional High School.

Paul was a basic firearm safety instructor for the State Police as well as a member of the NRA and the Leominster Sportsman Association.  He proudly served in the Army National Guard for many years.

Paul is survived by his son, Rocco DiBenedetto, former wife Sabrina Abbott, brothers, Michael DiBenedetto. James DiBenedetto and his wife Rowena, two sisters, Lisa  Crawley and her husband John, MaryJane Allain and her husband Tom, and several nieces, nephews, cousins and so many friends that loved and will miss him dearly.                   

DiBenedetto

At Paul's request there will be a private celebration of his life. The Brandon Funeral Home is assisting the family.



View the online memorial for Paul M. DiBenedetto



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brandon Funeral Home - Fitchburg
305 Wanoosnoc Rd.
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 343-4444
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by SentinelandEnterprise.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 18, 2020
Paul was a wonderful friend to me. He always make sure I was ok at the office. When I need a favor never hesitate to do it. I will miss him dearly.
Chicky
Friend
August 18, 2020
Stars of Life Standing Spray
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Anibal Pedroza
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved