Brandon Funeral Home - Fitchburg
305 Wanoosnoc Rd.
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 343-4444
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Brandon Funeral Home - Fitchburg
305 Wanoosnoc Rd.
Fitchburg, MA 01420
Paul M. Morin


1950 - 2020
Paul M. Morin Obituary
formerly of Fitchburg; 69

Gardner

Paul M. Morin, 69, formerly of Fitchburg, passed away peacefully on February 24, at home with his loving wife by his side.

Paul was born in Fitchburg on July 13, 1950 a son of the late Andre X. and Doris (Normandin) Morin. He was educated through Fitchburg Public Schools and spent his career working in car sales for Roberts Chrysler, Ron Bouchard's, and most recently for Salvadore Dodge.

He was an avid golfer and enjoyed being a social member of Oak Hill Country Club in Fitchburg and the Monoosnock Country Club in Leominster. Along with his wife, Paul loved vacationing on the Cape and spending time by the ocean. He was a fun loving and kind man who will be greatly missed.

Paul is survived by his wife of 34 years, Jacqueline (McKinnon) Morin; a brother Ronald Morin and wife Bette of Kansas; two brothers-in-law, George McKinnon of Beverly and Peter Morrissette of Lowell; niece, Amy St. Hilaire and husband Gregory of Chelmsford; nephew, Adam Morrissette and wife Jenna of N. Chelmsford; great nephews, Brady St. Hilaire and Ryder Morrissette.

He was predeceased by his brother Kenneth Morin and his sister Gail Morrissette.

Morin

Calling hours will be held in Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg on Saturday, February 29, from 2-4pm. Burial will be held privately.



View the online memorial for Paul M. Morin
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Feb. 27, 2020
