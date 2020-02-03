|
|
of Leominster
Leominster
Paul M. Pirro, 92, passed away peacefully in Leominster Hospital on February 2, 2020.
Paul was born in Leominster on February 19, 1927, a son of the late Giovanni and Josephine Pirro. He enlisted in the U.S. Army, where he proudly served his country overseas until his honorable discharge in 1947. He was the recipient of the WWII Victory Medal.
Paul spent his career working in the Water Department for the City of Leominster until his retirement. Always a hard worker, he was a self-employed welder, carpenter, and mechanic. Paul was a Jack of all trades; he could fix anything and truly enjoyed tinkering around in his spare time.
He was a true family man, he treasured the time he spent with his wife, children, and grandchildren. His infamous chuckle and genuine smile will be missed by all.
Paul is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Pauline (Lavoie) Pirro of Leominster; two sons, James Pirro and wife Joan of Leominster, Thomas Pirro and partner Karen Mills of Westminster; grandchildren, Christopher Pirro of Boston, Ryan Pirro and wife Anne Dixon of Newton, Jennifer Richardson and husband Chad of Templeton, Michael Pirro of Portland, ME, Ian Pirro and wife Amy of San Diego, CA; two great-grandchildren, Jimmy and Wesley Dixon-Pirro. He is also survived by his sister Gena Nutting of Leominster, as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his siblings, Nick, Frank, Ralph, Tony, and Mike Pirro, Anna Deshayes, and Phyllis Pirro.
Pirro
Calling hours will be held in Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg on Wednesday, February 5, from 11:30am-12:30pm. The funeral mass will be held at 1:00pm in Saint Cecilia's Church, 180 Mechanic St., Leominster. Burial will follow in Saint Leo's Cemetery in Leominster.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105
View the online memorial for Paul M. Pirro
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Feb. 3, 2020