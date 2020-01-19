Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
Pickering & Son Westborough Funeral Home
62 West Main Street
Westborough, MA 01581
(508) 366-4458
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Luke the Evangelist Church
70 West Main St
Westborough, MA
View Map
Paul Ouellette
of Westborough

Paul Ouellette, of Westborough, formerly of Wilmington and Saugus, born 12/22/41 in Salem, Mass, son of the late Oscar Ouellette and the late Marie Ann (Levesque) Ouellette, passed away suddenly on January 17, 2020 at the Metro West Medical Center, Framingham after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease.

He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Sharon (Whitney) Ouellette and his children Eric, and his wife, Kim; Mark and his wife, Karyn; and Stacey Aldrich and her husband, Michael as well as his grandchildren, Isla and Ronan Ouellette, Larry Scannell, Matthew Ouellette and Ashley, Zachary and Whitney Aldrich. He is also survived by his sisters, Pauline LaVallee of Seabrook, NH and Rita Ouellette of Spencer, MA and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Gerard Ouellette of Salem, MA and sister, Lorraine Stockton of Peabody.

Paul was a graduate of Salem High School and Northeastern University. He enjoyed a 40 year career as an electrical engineer at Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory in Cambridge, Mass.

OUELLETTE - His funeral mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, January 22, at 10:00 A.M. in St. Luke the Evangelist Church, 70 West Main St., Westborough. Burial will follow in St. Luke's Cemetery.

Calling hours at the Pickering and Son Westborough Funeral Home, 62 West Main St., Westborough are Tuesday, January 21, from 5 to 8 P.M.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations in his memory to the or the .

www.westboroughfuneralhome.com
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jan. 19, 2020
