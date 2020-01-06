|
|
of Leominster
Leominster
Paul R. LeBlanc, 58, of Leominster, passed away peacefully on January 3, 2020, surrounded by family, in HealthAlliance Hospital Leominster. Paul was a lover of Boston sports, especially the Bruins, fishing, playing the drums, and staying active. Paul loved spending time with his family and going on adventures.
Paul is survived by his wife of 36 years, Debra (Russo) LeBlanc, of Leominster, son and daughter-in-law, Paul and Sara LeBlanc, of Holden, MA, one brother; John F. LeBlanc of Fitchburg, MA, one sister; Debra Cole of Florida, nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. His grandchildren, Ryan, Stella and Andrew were his pride and joy and will miss him dearly. He was predeceased by his parents, Walter J. and Theresa (O'Leary) LeBlanc and one brother, Walter "Wally" J. LeBlanc Jr., all of Fitchburg.
Paul's Funeral will be held Wednesday, January 8, 2020, from Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc., 109 West Street, Leominster, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am, in St. Anna's Church, 199 Lancaster St., Leominster. Calling hours will be held Tuesday January 7th, from 6:00 - 9:00 pm, in the funeral home and 9:30 to 10:30 am, prior to the Funeral Mass on Wednesday.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jan. 6, 2020