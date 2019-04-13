|
|
of Fitchburg; 77 Fitchburg Paul Robert Morin, 77 passed away on April 03, 2019 at Leominster hospital after an illness. He was the son of Wilfred A. and Eleanor A. (Cahill) Morin. Paul is predeceased by his beloved companion Nancy Brousseau. Paul was a hard worker and for many years worked as a maintance person. Paul leaves behind many friends and loved ones who looked up to him as a grandfather figure. He will forever be remembered as enjoying stock car racing, and having fun with his adopted grandchildren by taking them to fairs. There will not be any services at this time.
View the online memorial for Paul Robert Morin
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Apr. 13, 2019