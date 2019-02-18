Paul Thibeault

FITCHBURG - Paul Thibeault, 84 of Fitchburg died Wednesday, February 13, 2019 in the Cooley-Dickinson Hospital, Northampton after an illness. Paul was born in Fitchburg on July 15, 1934 son of Rene Thibeault and Sylvia (Griffin) Thibeault Cote. He retired after working for over 35 years from James River Paper Co. He was a devout Catholic belonging to St. Joseph Church in Fitchburg and made sure his children were raised in the Faith. He enjoyed playing guitar and singing. He looked forward to his annual trips with his family to Hampton Beach. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1952 until 1955.



He was a devoted husband to Patricia (Dunton) Thibeault who died in 2008 after 50 years of marriage. He leaves his daughters; Anne Marie Thibeault of Gardner, Maryjane Thibeault of Virginia, Bernadette Casey of Fitchburg, Linda Allard of Leominster and Susan Manegus and her husband Joseph of Townsend, his sons; Denis and Paul both of Fitchburg and Robert of Leominster, grandchildren; John Casey, Zachary and Nicholas Allard, Barbara Thibeault, Jay and his wife Karen Thibeault, Christina Doyle, Denerik and Gaetan Brousseau, Patricia Menegus, Andrew Thibeault and Anthony Thibeault, several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, brothers; Joseph, Jerry and Ronald Thibeault, sisters; Rose St. Jean and Theresa Sidebottom and son-in-law Ed Vieira. Paul was predeceased by his sons Michael and Joseph, daughters Gail Brousseau and Joan Vieira and a granddaughter Sheryl Thibeault.



THIBEAULT - Funeral services under the direction of Stephen Moorcroft will be held Friday, February 22, 2019 with a Funeral Mass at 11:00am, in St. Joseph Church, 49 Woodland St., Fitchburg. Burial will be at a later date in St. Joseph Cemetery Fitchburg. Calling hours will be held on Friday morning from 9 until 10:30am, in the Lavery, Chartrand, Alario Funeral Home, 99 Summer St Fitchburg MA. Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Feb. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary