Paul W. Bernhardt, 92, of Ashby, died Saturday, February 8, 2020 at The Highlands, Fitchburg. Mr. Bernhardt was born in Fitchburg, July 6, 1927, a son of Frederick A. and Francis L. (Wheeler) Bernhardt and was a lifelong Ashby resident. For over 40 years Mr. Bernhardt worked for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Department of Public Works retiring in 1990 as a District Supervisor. During WW II he served his country for two years in the Merchant Marines. After graduating from Ashby High School in 1947 he enlisted in the United States Army, serving during the Korean Conflict. Mr. Bernhardt was a member of the Ashby Unitarian Church and from 1962-1970 served as Selectman in the Town of Ashby. He was a member and past commander of the Townsend , a member and past Commander of the Ashby American Legion, a member and past Master of the New Ipswich, NH Lodge of Masons, a former member of the Ashby Grange and a lifetime member of the Middlesex County Selectmans Association. He leaves his wife of 68 years, Elizabeth A. (West) Bernhardt; three sons, Frederick P. Bernhardt and his wife, Maureen, Karl E. Bernhardt and his wife, Elaine, all of Ashby, James G. Bernhardt of Gardner; two daughters, Karen E. Bernhardt and her partner, Patricia Read of Ashby, Betty Lou Morey of Greenville, NH; five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He was the brother of the late Eleanor Johnson of Ashby, Lois Hecker of Rindge, NH and the father-in-law of the late Charles Morey of Greenville, NH.
Funeral services will be held 1 PM Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at the Anderson Funeral Home, 250 Main Street (Rte 119) Townsend Center. Calling hours are 5-7 PM Monday in the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Shriners' Hospital for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Feb. 10, 2020