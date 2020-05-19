FitchburgPaul Warren Celuzza, 73, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 in The Highlands following a lengthy illness along with complications of COVID-19. Paul was born in Leominster on January 8, 1947 the son of Vincent P. and Lorraine (Forest) Celuzza Jr. Paul leaves his sister, Pamela A Towson and her husband William of West Townsend, MA. He was the beloved uncle of Christopher (Lindsay) Towson of Salt Lake City, Utah, Gregory (Gretchen) Towson of Merrimac, MA and Courtney Towson of Somerville, MA. He also leaves great nephews and nieces Alexander and Evelyn of SLC and Isla and Carter of Merrimac.Paul graduated in 1964 from Fitchburg High School and in 1968 from Fitchburg State College where he was Junior and Senior Class President and very active in student government and student activities. Following graduation, Paul entered the Peace Corps and traveled to Fiji working first to support the medical field and then transferring to work with youth in the social services field. After leaving the Peace Corps, Paul traveled extensively throughout Southeast Asia as he explored various cultures and environments. He also spent a considerable amount of time in Australia where he again worked in the youth services field before returning home in 1972. Paul worked in a number of positions and at one time owned a successful graphic arts publishing company in Cambridge, MA.In time Paul battled Multiple Sclerosis and as his physical abilities waned he filled his time with planning and working on the dream of creating a portal to the internet geared to senior citizens, Senior Bookmarks. He was fortunate enough to meet a good friend, Rob Foster, who, in the last couple of years of Paul's life, helped him in this endeavor. We will forever be indebted to Rob for the friendship, time and encouragement he shared with Paul.Paul's family wishes to thank Summit Eldercare for the extensive, loving care they gave to Paul during his final years. They met not only his medical needs, but his emotional needs as well. In addition, Paul enjoyed a wonderful 6 months at The Heywood Commons Assisted Living facility before his final medical complication of having a stroke. He made many friends there and was truly happy. Finally, we would like to thank the caring staff of The Highlands who did their best to keep him comfortable throughout the last 5 months of his life as he faced one medical battle after another. They took care of not only Paul, but his family as well, arranging phone calls and FaceTime visits when actual visits were no longer available. Paul will be deeply missed by his family and all who knew him.CeluzzaIn consideration of our current restrictions on gatherings and to preserve the health of others burial will be held privately in the St. Bernard's Cemetery, Fitchburg. A gathering of family and friends will be held at a later date.