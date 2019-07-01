of Leominster



LEOMINSTER



Paula A. (Seliga) Hulecki, 73 years old, of Leominster, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 in her home. She is survived by her husband of 53 years Paul J. Hulecki, 3 sons Gary P. Hulecki and his wife Tina, Gregory T. Hulecki and Matthew J. Hulecki all of Leominster, 5 grandchildren Zachary, Gracie, Brandon, Ryan and Maddison.



Paula was born in Fitchburg on April 22, 1946, daughter of Frances Seliga and was a graduate of Fitchburg High School. She had lived in Leominster for the past 43 years. Paula had worked at Honey Farms in Leominster and Fitchburg for 25 years. Paula loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She also enjoyed taking day trips and dining out.



Calling hours will be held on Sunday, July 7th, from 1-3 pm, in the Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West Street, Leominster. Followed by a funeral service at 3 pm, in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Boston Children's Hospital.







