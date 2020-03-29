|
|
Paula Leslie Smith
adored wife, mother,
grandmother, sister and aunt
On Friday, March 6, 2020, Paula Leslie (Woodcome) Smith, adored wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt, died in her home after a long illness, at the age of 74.
Born on November 23, 1945, in Fitchburg, Massachusetts, Paula graduated from Fitchburg High School in 1963 before becoming a hairstylist at Henri's Salon in Fitchburg, then at The Clip Joint in Lancaster, MA. After a career change, she worked in administrative purchasing at Digital Equipment Corporation in Maynard, MA for a decade, then as an accountant at the California Casualty Management Company in Colorado Springs, Colorado for over 13 years, until her retirement in 2009.
More than anything, Paula loved people. Long after she stopped styling professionally, you could find her giving free haircuts and even extremely smelly perms in her own kitchen to anyone who needed a little boost. She would always finish each makeover with the same sincere declaration, "You look beauteous!" She was not only a dutiful Little League mom to her own sons, but also volunteered extensively for her niece's extra-curricular activities, touring the country with the Adonis winter color guard from Fitchburg, inventing eye catching coifs and creative stage makeup to complement their every competitive performance. She also enjoyed performing herself, and after meeting her husband, Ron, joined the Barefoot Cloggers dancing team with him that provided not only loads of entertainment for whoever came out to see them, but also lots of extremely cute pictures of the lovebirds in matching costumes. She loved a costume! When living in Colorado, she and Ron continued clogging with the Rocky Mountain Cloggers. While in Colorado, Paula and Ron joined a target shooting muzzle loading group where Paula became quite proficient as a left-handed sharp shooter, winning several competitions.
Her laugh was warm and legendary and beloved by her family and her dear friends, especially her friends from church, who she thought of like brothers and sisters. To her own brother and sister, she was known as "Sissy" and her pet name for everyone who was important to her was not just "honey" but always "my honey" or "my honey bunny," which was just the perfect amount of extra love to make anyone feel very special in her eyes.
Paula was met in heaven by her father, Paul Henry Woodcome, and her mother, Doris W. (Cramer) Woodcome. She is survived by her devoted husband of 28 years, Ronald E. Smith, her two sons and their wives, Scott and Nadia Penniman of Leominster, Massachusetts and Clint Penniman and Michelle of New Braunfels, Texas. She will be dearly missed by her grandchildren, Javan and Bowen Penniman in Texas and Nicholas, Luca and Stefano Penniman in Massachusetts as well as several nieces and nephews. Her memory will be eternally cherished by her twin brother Paul L. Woodcome of Holden, MA and her sister Donna St.Onge of Hyannis, MA.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Horizon Christian Fellowship, 356 Broad Street in Fitchburg. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Horizon Christian Fellowship, 356 Broad St, Fitchburg, MA 01420.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Mar. 29, 2020