Paula M. (Ryan) Gaudet


1954 - 2020
Paula M. (Ryan) Gaudet Obituary
lifelong resident of Fitchburg; 65

FITCHBURG

Paula M. (Ryan) Gaudet, 65, of Fitchburg, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 13, 2020 in the Health Alliance Leominster Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Fitchburg on October 19, 1954, a daughter of the late James B. and Pauline (Healy) Ryan. She was a 1974 graduate of Fitchburg High School and was a lifelong resident of the City.

Paula had worked in the cafeteria at the Crocker Elementary School in Fitchburg for twenty five years prior to her retirement last year.

She leaves her husband of 43 years, Robert E. Gaudet of Fitchburg, her daughter, Melissa McCully and her husband Michael of Fair Oaks, IN; her son, Bryan Gaudet and his companion, Krystie Cormier of Fitchburg; her sister, Patiricia A. Robuccio and her husband Rod of Nashua, NH; her sister-in-law, Suzanne Ryan of Hyannis; four grandchildren, Grace McCully, Maeve McCully, Madigan McCully and Ainsley McCully, her nieces, Courtney and Lindsay and her nephew Shawn.

She is predeceased by her brother, James B. Ryan, III.

Gaudet

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated in St. Anthony di Padua Church, 84 Salem St., Fitchburg at a later date to be announced.

A private graveside service will be held on Thursday, April 16, in in St. Bernard's Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made the Simonds-Sinon Regional Cancer Center, 275 Nichols Rd., Fitchburg, MA 01420.

The Isabelle & Anderson Funeral Home, 316 Clarendon St., Fitchburg is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements.

For further information or to leave an online condolence please visit their website at www.andersonfuneral.com.



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Apr. 15, 2020
