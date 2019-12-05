Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
Miles-Sterling Funeral Home & Tribute Center
100 Worcester Rd
Sterling, MA 01564
(978) 422-0100
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Miles-Sterling Funeral and Tribute Center
100 Worcester Road
Sterling, MA
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
7:00 PM
Miles-Sterling Funeral and Tribute Center
100 Worcester Road
Sterling, MA
View Map
Paulette A. Gladys


1970 - 2019
Paulette A. Gladys Obituary
LANCASTER

Paulette A. Gladys, 49, passed away at home on Saturday, November 30, 2019.

She leaves her partner and best friend of 20 years, John F. Duplease, Jr.; her mother, Patricia E. (Wronski) Beddie and her husband, Philip of Worcester; her step-daughters, Christina Duplease of Sterling, Stephanie Duplease and Michelle Duplease, both of Lancaster; her sister, Stephanie M. Gladys and her partner, Paul Cote of Dover, NH; her step-sister, Kimberly Gabriella and her husband, Joseph of Shrewsbury; her step-brother, Philip Beddie of Hudson; step-nieces and step-nephews as well as many cousins.

Paulette was born in Leominster on June 21, 1970, the daughter of the late Paul J. Gladys and graduated from Wachusett Regional High School. She was a loving free spirited person who loved animals. She will be sadly missed.

Gladys

Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours from 5 to 7 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 7 p.m. on Monday, December 9th in the Miles-Sterling Funeral and Tribute Center, 100 Worcester Road, Sterling. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to NEADS, P.O. Box 213, West Boylston, MA 01583. To share a memory or offer an online condolence, please visit www.milesfuneralhome.com.



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Dec. 5, 2019
