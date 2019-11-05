|
lifelong resident of Fitchburg; 71
FITCHBURG
Paulette H. (Bernier) Murphy, 71, of Fitchburg, was pronounced dead Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Health Alliance - Leominster Hospital as a result of injuries received after being struck by a motor vehicle on John Fitch Highway earlier that day.
Her husband, William P. Murphy, died in September 2004.
Paulette was born in Fitchburg, December 31, 1947, a daughter of the late Paul P. and Bertha H. (Lyons) Bernier and was a lifelong Fitchburg resident.
She was a 1967 graduate of Fitchburg High School.
Paulette had worked as an orderly at Burbank Hospital, Fitchburg. She was a member of Christ Church - Episcopal in Fitchburg, the Amvets Ladies Auxiliary and had also volunteered at a local food pantry.
She leaves two brothers, Paul H. Bernier and his wife, Darlene, of Athol, David Bernier of Fitchburg; three sisters, Nancy O'Ferrell of Buda, Texas, Eileen A. Cloutier of Cranston, RI, Linda L. Salvatelli and her husband, Paul, of Leominster. She also leaves several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held privately. Memorial contributions may be made to Christ Church, 569 Main Street, Fitchburg, MA 01420.
The Isabelle & Anderson Funeral Home is assisting the family with
arrangements.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Nov. 5, 2019