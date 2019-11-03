|
Paulette Houle
1951 - 2019
Paulette M. Houle, age 68, passed away in Yakima, Washington on October 10, 2019 where she had lived for many years. Paulette was the daughter of Albert A. Houle and Lillian R. (Leblanc) Houle. Paulette attended St Cecilia's School in Leominster and graduated from St. Bernard's Central Catholic High School in Fitchburg.
After high school, Paulette was employed by New England Telephone in Fitchburg, then by Verizon and finally by AT&T in Worcester. After retiring, she relocated to Reno, Nevada for several years and then moved on to Yakima, Washington.
Paulette loved gardening and cooking and was always experimenting with new recipes. She was known for her Black Forest Chocolate cake. Paulette enjoyed going to the beach and photography and would travel to find the right scenes. Paulette was fond of dogs and enjoyed the company of Rufus, Scottie, Pitou and a few others through the years.
Paulette was predeceased by her parents and by two brothers, Ernest and Paul. She leaves one brother, Joseph Houle and his wife Judith of Lunenburg, and two sisters, Elaine Harrington of Reno Nevada and Jane Brown of Fitchburg and many nephews and nieces.
She will be missed by her friends in Yakima, including Jon St. George and Allen and Nancy Kukuczka.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10 AM on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at St. Cecilia's Church at 170 Mechanic Street in Leominster, MA. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Nov. 3, 2019