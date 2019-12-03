|
Pauline C. Vezina, 95 of Lunenburg, MA and formerly of Fitchburg,MA, passed away peacefully Tuesday November 26,2019 in Life Care Center of Leominster, MA, with her family at her side.
Pauline was born July 25, 1924 in Leominster, MA daughter of Henry and Exina (Metivier) Delorme. She lived most of her life in Fitchburg before moving to Lunenburg, MA several years ago to live with her daughter Theresa.
Pauline attended and graduated from Fitchburg High School in 1942. She worked in sales at the former Leger Wallpaper Store in South Fitchburg for over fifteen years. She retired many years ago. Pauline was an active parishioner and volunteer at St. Francis of Assisi Church .She enjoyed family gatherings and being with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, James R. Vezina and wife Elizabeth of St. Albans, Maine, Theresa N. Spadafora of Lunenburg, MA, Claire M. Carroll of Lunenburg, MA, and Patricia A. Dupont and husband Ronald of Leominster, MA, eight grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, her son-in-law, Ronald Carroll and several nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Clovis A. Vezina in 2005, her son-in-law Gary Spadafora, her brothers, Raymond, Albert, Paul, and Robert Delorme and her sister Nora Segrest.
Her funeral will be held on Firday December 6, 2019 with a Mass @ 10a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Church, 82 Sheridan St., Fitchburg, MA. Inurnment will follow in St. Bernard's Cemetery. All friend and relatives are welcome to attend. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Our Fathers House, 55 Lunenburg St., Fitchburg, MA, 01420. The Lavery Chartrand Alario Funeral Home, 99 Summer St., Fitchburg is directing. Michael S. Alario – Director – Owner.
