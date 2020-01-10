|
|
Pauline E. Hebb
of Ayer; 94
Pauline E. Hebb, 94, of Ayer died peacefully January 6 at Apple Valley Continuing Care Center after a brief illness. She was the widow of Robert H. Hebb, Sr. who passed away in 2015.
She was born in Amesbury, MA on May 3, 1925, a daughter of the late Ludarice and Lena Genier and was educated in Amesbury. She and her husband moved from Haverhill to Ayer some 70 years ago for better opportunities. Pauline, prior to her retirement worked primarily as a bookkeeper locally and upon retiring from the Town of Ayer, worked for the family business, Nashoba Valley Express Co., Inc. in Ayer.
She and her husband enjoyed travelling the world and she was an avid Bruins fan. She enjoyed gardening and especially spending time with her family.
Her survivors include her children, son Robert H. Hebb Jr., and wife Kathleen of Ayer, daughter Nancy G. Babiarz and husband Chester of Rocky Hill, CT; three grandchildren, Thomas Babiarz and wife Amanda of Bedford, NH, Laura Dusablon and husband Benoit of Trois Riviere, Quebec, Canada, and Stephanie Hebb of Lunenburg, MA; four great-grandchildren, Gabe and Teddy Babiarz and Jayden and Mayva Dusablon; a sister, Lorraine Purington and husband Harvey of Exeter, NH and several nieces and nephews.
She also leaves behind her friends and caregivers, Evelyn and Queenie, who took such good care of her over the past two years.
In addition to her husband, she is predeceased by a sister, Lucille Lavalley and two brothers, Richard and Laurent Grenier.
HEBB - Pauline E., age 94, of Ayer, January 6, 2019. Visiting hours in the McGaffigan Family Funeral Home, 37 Main St., (Rte. 113) PEPPERELL, MA on Sunday, Jan. 12 from 4 to 7 PM. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at St. Benedict's Abbey, 252 Still River Rd., Still River, MA on Monday, Jan. 13 at 10 AM. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, 24 Harvard Rd., Ayer, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ayer Gun and Sportsman's Club Children's Fund, 255 Snake Hill Rd., Ayer, MA 01432 or to St. Benedict's Abbey, 255 Still River Rd., Still River, MA 01467. Please see www.mcgaffiganfuneral.com.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jan. 10, 2020