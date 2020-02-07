|
Pauline Janet (Morin) Bennett, 92, of Ashburnham, died Thursday morning, January 30, 2020 at her home in Ashburnham.
Her husband of seventy two years, Robert C. Bennett, died in February 2019.
Mrs. Bennett was born in Newport, VT, March 8, 1927, a daughter of George and Georgianna (Brien) Morin and resided in Vermont, Rindge, NH and many years in Ashby before moving to Ashburnham four years ago.
Mrs. Bennett had worked in the cafeterias of Spaulding Memorial School, Squanacook Elementary and Hawthorne Brook Middle Schools, all in Townsend and Lawrence Academy in Groton.
She leaves three sons, Larry G. Bennett and his wife Donna of Fitchburg, Gregory B. Bennett and his wife Judith of Saunderstown, RI and Russell J. Bennett and his wife Pattie of Stratford, NH; six daughters, Gail M. Messer and her husband Oscar of Townsend, Debra J. Kinney and her husband James of Holden, Darlene P. Bergeron and her husband Brian of Fitchburg, Brenda L. Skrzypczak and her husband Dr. John of Ashburnham, Kim G. Forsyth of Holliston, Robin M. McRae of Ashby; two sisters, Lillian Wheeler of Ashby and Connie Desrochers of Newport Center, VT; 17 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great- grandchildren and numerous nephews and nieces.
She is predeceased by a son, Robert C. Bennett, Jr., of Fitchburg who died in 2007 and her brothers, Homer and Ernest Morin of Newport Center, VT.
A funeral service will be held in the T.J. Anderson & Son Funeral Home, 250 Main St., (Rte. 119) Townsend Center, at 11 AM Saturday, February 8, 2020.
The family will receive family and friends prior to the service from 10 AM until the time of the service.
We are asking anyone who has a Gram creation to wear it to the service on the 8th. What better way to pay tribute to the woman who loved to knit.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Gardner Visiting Nurses Association.
Please visit their website at www.andersonfuneral.com for additional information or to leave an on line condolence.
