of Fitchburg; 94 FITCHBURG Pauline Laurenne Noella (Baillargeon) Cote, 94, of Fitchburg, passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning, April 2, 2019, in her home, surrounded by her loving family.



She was born in Greenville, NH, a daughter of the late, Philias and Virginia (Dancause) Baillargeon.



Pauline was a person of deep faith. She was steadfast, gracious, just and faithful to the end. She possessed an ardent commitment to her family who were the central focus of her life.



Pauline's husband of 51 years, Marcel A. Cote died in 1996. She leaves her nine children, Francis M. Cote and his wife Linda of Hubbardston, Louise R. Doyle of Dennis, Donald P. Cote of Fitchburg, David R. Cote of Westminster, Helen M. Deloge and her partner Louis P. Dalbec of Manchester, NH, Susan C. Orlando and her husband James of Fitchburg, Michael J. Cote and his wife Linda of New Windsor, MD, William G. Cote of Westminster, and Gary P. Cote of Leominster; a sister, Lucille Rines and her husband Leighford of New Ipswich, NH; a brother, Roland Baillargeon and his wife Louise of Troy, NH; 13 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Theresa Cote of Fitchburg and several nephews and nieces.



In addition to her husband she is predeceased by a daughter-in-law, Janelle R. Cote, a son-in-law, Daniel F. Doyle, two grandsons, Eric L. Cote and Jeffrey A. Cote, a granddaughter, Samantha R. Buscemi; four sisters, Gilbert Gauthier, Theresa Cote, Theresa Horgan and Rachel Livingston; three brothers, Robert, Patrick and Paul Baillargeon. COTE Family and friends will honor and remember Pauline's life with a calling hour on Monday, April 8, 2019, at 10 AM in the Holy Family of Nazareth Church, 750 Union St., Leominster followed immediately by her Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM. Burial will follow the services, in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Fitchburg.



The Isabelle & Anderson Funeral Home, 316 Clarendon St., Fitchburg is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements. For further information or to leave in online condolence please visit their website at www.andersonfuneral.com.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the , 300 5th Ave, Waltham, MA 02451.







View the online memorial for Pauline Laurenne Noella (Baillargeon) Cote Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary