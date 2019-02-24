Pauline M. Brissette

of Lunenburg



Lunenburg - Pauline M. Brissette, 82, passed away on Thursday, February 21 at Health Alliance Hospital in Leominster.



She was born in Fitchburg on September 30, 1936, a daughter of the late Alfred and Florida (Galarneau) Brissette.



She worked at Asher Pants for over forty years and part time at Shamrock Liquor and Searstown Liquors for a number of years. Pauline enjoyed going to Foxwoods, trips to Hampton Beach, bowling and the movies.



She is survived by one sister, Helen Carabba, her caretakers, Jean Page with whom she lived and Brenda St. Amand, two grand nieces with whom she was very close, Michelle St. Amand and Rhonda Angelina and many nieces and nephews.



Pauline is predeceased by her brothers, Edward, Rene, Harvey, Paul, Leo and her sisters, Rose Scott, Victoria Emond, Alice (Aho) Whittemore, Exilia Hannula, Theresa Visco, Marguerite Legendre.



Pauline loved helping others and will be greatly missed.



BRISSETTE - A funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 28 at 11:30 in the Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg. Burial will be in St. Bernard's Cemetery, Fitchburg. A visitation period will be held from 10:00 until the time of the service. Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary