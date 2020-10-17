1/1
Pauline M. (Degen) Fantozzi
Lancaster

It with great sadness that we announce the passing of Pauline M. (Degen) Fantozzi, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and sister, on October 14, 2020, one month shy of her 97th birthday.

Pauline was a "Lady" in every sense of the word. She was a woman of integrity, respect, strength, compassion, and style. She was known for her love of family, her kindness and her friendship. She believed she was at her best when busy, and filled her life with family activities, her work as a bookkeeper, and her willingness to help any and all. Pauline rarely said no when asked for her assistance, and forged many lifelong friendships through her participation and involvement. She liked nothing better than knowing her children, and especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren, were coming for a visit; she eagerly awaited their arrival.

She was truly loved, and will be missed by all fortunate to have known her. She was simply the best!

Pauline will be lovingly remembered by her three children, Peter Fantozzi, Sheila Eydenburg, David Fantozzi and their families; her sister Eleanor Cromwell; many nieces and nephews; her brother in law, sisters in law, and friends.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 64 years, Angelo V. Fantozzi, her parents, John and Ethel (Henault) Degen, and her brother, John Degen.

"May eternal light shine upon her, and may she rest in peace."

Fantozzi

Funeral services will be held privately.



View the online memorial for Pauline M. (Degen) Fantozzi


Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brandon Funeral Home - Fitchburg
305 Wanoosnoc Rd.
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 343-4444
