Smith - Mallahy - Masciarelli FH - Fitchburg
243 Water Street
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 345-4151

Pauline M. (Bond) Hauler


1924 - 2020
Pauline M. (Bond) Hauler Obituary
Loving Mother, Grandmother

and Great-grandmother

Fitchburg

Pauline M. (Bond) Hauler, 95, died Friday, March 6, 2020 at Fitchburg Healthcare after an illness.

She was the wife of the late Charles B. Hauler who died June 18, 2018.

She leaves two daughters, Sandra French and her husband David of Fitchburg and Linda M. Brousseau and her husband Michael of Fitchburg; one son, David M. Turgeon and his wife Sandra of TX; fourteen grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; one great-grandson and one sister Rita LeBlanc of Lancaster

Pauline was predeceased by two sons, Peter J. Turgeon and Thomas P. Turgeon; one daughter, Cherie M. White; two brothers, Robert Bond and Carl Gabriel and one sister Ruth Douai.

She was born in Fitchburg on May 19, 1924 a daughter of the late Joseph A. and Margaret (Colon) Bond. She worked for Mohawk Wire and Cable as well as Watatic Mills as a spinner. Pauline was a member of the Booster Club, the Retired Women's Club and the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary. She was also an avid bowler, bocci player and line dancer.

Pauline's family would like to thank the staff of Fitchburg Healthcare from 3W, 2W and the Hospice team for the wonderful care given to Pauline while she was there.

Her funeral services and burial at Forest Hill Cemetery will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation at https://www.alz.org/donate.

The Smith-Mallahy-Masciarelli and the Fitchburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Home, 243 Water Street, Fitchburg, MA has been entrusted with her funeral arrangements.

For further information see www.masciarellifamilyfuneralhomes.net

John F. Masciarelli, Walter C. Taylor funeral directors.



View the online memorial for Pauline M. (Bond) Hauler
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Mar. 7, 2020
