Loving wife, mother, grandmother & great grandmother
Leominster, MA - Pauline L. Peloquin (Aubin) 91, a resident of Keystone Nursing home passed away on June 7, 2020, from complications due to the corona virus. Pauline is survived by her husband, Conrad, married 69 years. They would have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on November 23, 2020. Pauline is also survived by two daughters; Kathie and her husband Mike Weller, Diane and her husband Brian McDowell and one son; James and his wife Donna Peloquin. Her grandchildren: Matthew & Cynthia Peloquin, Sarah & Ernie Bisson, Justin, Timothy, and Jeffrey McDowell. Great Grandchildren Virginia and James Peloquin, Conrad and Garrett Bisson. Pauline is also survived by her sister, Jean Ruel of Florida, and brother, Charles Aubin of Texas. She was the daughter of Rosanna (Antil) and Joseph E. Aubin Sr. She is also predeceased by 11 brothers and sisters.
Pauline loved her family very deeply and doing things for them made her most happy. She loved gardening and after retiring she took up quilting and made many beautiful quilts for her family. She especially enjoyed family celebrations where she was able to see her children, grandchildren, her great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations to: The Relay For Life, make the checks payable to, The American Cancer Society and send them to: Mrs. Laura Grimley, 204 Highland Ave., Leominster, MA 01453.
A wake will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020, from 9:30 to 10:30 at Wright Roy Funeral Home, 109 West Street, Leominster, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. in St. Cecilia Church, 170 Mechanic Street, Leominster. Private burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
The family will hold a memorial celebration of her life, at a later date this summer, when a social gathering will be allowed.
To leave a message of condolence visit; www.wrightroyfuneralhome.com
View the online memorial for Pauline (Aubin) Peloquin
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jun. 16, 2020.