Uncle Chris, John, Rick and Sarah, and families,

I was saddened to hear of the passing of Aunt Polly. Her loving kindness to me and my family over the years is a gift I will cherish for the rest of my life, and something I have mentioned to my children. I recall the many holidays spent together, particularly Memorial Day cookouts in Abington. She was so much fun to be around, and I enjoyed hearing her laugh. May memories such as this provide a bit of comfort to all of you in the difficult times ahead. Much love!



-Tim

Tim Mavor