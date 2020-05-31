Pauline Thorndike
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Pauline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
of Holden

"Just remember in the Winter, far beneath the bitter snows

Lies the seed, that with the sun's love in the spring becomes the rose."

- Bette Midler, "The Rose"

Pauline "Polly" Louise (Turner) Thorndike of Holden, aged 77, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 18, 2020 at the Christopher House in Worcester, MA after contracting COVID-19. She was a loving wife, a proud, doting mother and grandmother, a charitable neighbor, a trusted friend, and a devout Christian. She was a music aficionado and it filled her home from the stereo in the living room, from the piano she learned to play as a child, andfrom the guitarshe taught herself to play. And she loved to sing. She enjoyed quilting, knitting, and sewing. She prayed. She liked hearing your stories and embellishing her own. She was a Celtics fan. She was a movie buff, particularly of musicals, particularly of ones featuring Julie Andrews. She made the best apple pies.She laughed at her children even when she knew she shouldn't be encouraging them.She wore turtlenecks. She was a staunch defender of her ideals. She touched people as a part of the music ministryat St. Bridget's Parish in Abington, and as a very active member, with her husband Chris, of the St. Vincent DePaul Society of Corpus Christi Parish in Sandwich. She was loved. She will be missed.

Polly was born on November 4, 1942 at Brockton Hospital to Richard and Mabel (Pion) Turner of Brockton. Her sister Christine died at birth in 1940 andon Polly's second birthday, her father was killed in France during WWII. Her family was small, but close. She spent summers at her Aunt Pauline and Uncle Joseph King's farm whereshe rode horses, helped with chores, and played with her cousins Jay, John, and Ritchie. Polly and her mother moved to East Bridgewater when she was 15 where she attended high school. Alphabetically, she sat directly behind Christopher Thorndike.Innocent classroomteasing would lead to love and ultimately a 53-year marriage producing three children and six grandchildren. She graduated from EBHS in 1960 and Emmanuel College in 1965.In 1966, she married Chris, the love of her life. Early on she worked as a social worker in Massachusetts and New York, while later in life she worked as a loan administrator for Abington Savings Bank and then a medical transcriptionist for Dartmouth Hitchcock in New Hampshire. Between careers, she spent twenty years as a stay-at-home mom. Polly and Chris raised their children in Abington, MA and New London, NH before moving to Mashpee, MA and finally Holden, MA.

Polly is survived by her husband Christopher J. Thorndike, Sr.; two sons, Christopher "John" Thorndike, Jr. and his wife Colleen of Newbury Park, CA and Richard L. Thorndike and his wife Maria Theresa of Dania Beach, FL; her daughter, Sarah Cronin and her husband Steven of Shrewsbury, MA; six grandchildren, Abigail and Ryan Thorndike of Newbury Park, CA, Ricardo and Maite Thorndike of Dania Beach, FL, and Erin and Sean Cronin of Shrewsbury, MA; four sisters-in-law, Diane Kaneb and her husband Albert of Weston, MA, Joan Mavor of Bridgewater, MA, Susan Thorndike of New Canaan, CT, and Elizabeth Berry and her husband Frank of North Carolina; and nine nieces and nephews.

Due to the current restrictions on public gatherings, services for Polly will be privately held in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester. Burial will be held at a later date in New Hampshire. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name can be made to: Jewish healthcare Hospice, 646 Salisbury St., Worcester, MA 01609 or jhccenter.org. To share your thoughts and memories of Polly with her family, please visit her personal guestbook at www.mercadantefuneral.com.



View the online memorial for Pauline Thorndike

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

9 entries
May 27, 2020
Miss you
Rick
Son
May 26, 2020
I am so sorry to hear that Polly is gone. She was one of my dearest friends when I lived in Abington. I gave her a surprise baby shower when she was pregnant with Sarah and she gave me a surprise baby shower the following year when I was pregnant with my youngest. She was a wonderful person who impacted my life greatly. My sincerest sympathy goes out to her family.
Mary Kovalski
Mary Kovalski
May 25, 2020
To my dear cousin Chris and John, Rick and Sarah,
I am so sorry to hear that Polly is gone. We went to Camp Mishannock together and I was in awe of her then. Polly was the jacks champion of the camp every year. No one could beat her. I lost track of her after camp until . . . Chris brought her into the family. She had this great smile. And she was such a gentle champion. Sending love, Kate
Kate McLeod
May 25, 2020
So sorry to hear the loss of a lovely woman. My family and I were so lucky to have met her and her family through Abington soccer. Sarah and I were friends in elementary school before they moved to NH. Sending my thoughts and condolences to the family. Love the Hanna's
Krissy Hanna
Friend
May 25, 2020
Polly was my Maid of Honor when I was married in Brockton at St. Casimer Church many, many years ago. She was a very special person and her outward beauty matched her inward beauty. I lost contact with her and was so sad to read that the virus caught her. I will always remember her with fondness and a prayer. To her family my sympathy.
Doreen Grigaitis. ( La Pierre )
Friend
May 25, 2020
Chris and family: Please accept our sincere condolences for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family
Gregory Roach
May 24, 2020
We are sorry for your loss. Pauline was at Christopher House on the same unit as my mom. We would see her very night. She was a gentle soul and we could tell she was a very loving person. May she rest in peace. Anna (Antonia's daughter)
Anna Smarra
Acquaintance
May 24, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Judy and I and Family were sadden to hear that Polly had pasted away. Polly was such a awesome wife and mother, she will be greatly missed. We will always remember the great times we had together. May God comfort you Chris, Sarah and family in the days ahead.
Richard Hanna
May 24, 2020
Uncle Chris, John, Rick and Sarah, and families,
I was saddened to hear of the passing of Aunt Polly. Her loving kindness to me and my family over the years is a gift I will cherish for the rest of my life, and something I have mentioned to my children. I recall the many holidays spent together, particularly Memorial Day cookouts in Abington. She was so much fun to be around, and I enjoyed hearing her laugh. May memories such as this provide a bit of comfort to all of you in the difficult times ahead. Much love!

-Tim
Tim Mavor
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved