Peter A. Janhunen Sr., 71

U.S. Army Veteran



WESTMINSTER - Peter A. Janhunen Sr., 71, died Thursday, January 31, 2019 at UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester.



He leaves his wife of 51 years, Louise Karen (Leino) Janhunen; one son, Peter A. Janhunen Jr.; one loving guide dog, Weeksie; two granddaughters, Aleksandra and Eleanor Janhunen; one grandson, Leo Janhunen; two brothers, David and Warren Janhunen and four sisters, Carol Flinkstrom, Carla Champagne, Janice Robillard and Marsha Janhunen. Peter was predeceased by three sisters, Sheila Janhunen, Nancy Janhunen and Gail Dumas.



Peter was born in Leominster on May 23, 1947, the son of the late Otto A. and Cecile (Aubuchon) Janhunen. He graduated from Oakmont Regional High School in 1965, where he flourished as a catcher and played quarterback for the school's fledgling football team. He later distinguished himself in service to the school, serving as a member of the Ashburnham-Westminster Regional School Committee from 2001 to 2004, overseeing the school's 2001 renovation and receiving the Outstanding Alumni Award in 2016.



In 1966, Peter enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving as a military intelligence specialist in Okinawa, Japan during the Vietnam War. After his honorable discharge, he earned an associate degree from Santa Rosa Junior College and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of California Davis in 1973. After graduating, he worked as a successful car salesman in Monterey, Calif., highlighted by a Porsche sale to Michael Naismith of The Monkees fame.



He returned to Westminster and worked for many years as a salesman in the trucking and commercial roofing industries. In 1993, Swiss roofing manufacturer Sarnafil, Inc. recognized him as its Salesman of the Year. He used his experience in construction to serve his community, renovating an apartment building in Manhattan as part of a Habitat for Humanity project spearheaded by President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalyn. Peter later served as Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity of Worcester. He also served on the Montachusett Regional Vocational High School Committee from 1990 to 2000, overseeing the renovation and expansion of Monty Tech.



Peter was a longtime member of the First Congregational Church of Westminster, where he served as Deacon, Trustee, Sunday school teacher, youth group leader and Moderator. Always a supporter of the Yankee Street Fair, he introduced a then-exotic taco booth to Westminster upon his return from California in the 1970s. Along the way, Peter made time for his athletic passions - golf and cycling. He was especially proud of his hole-in-one on the Par 4 10th at Gardner Municipal.



JANHUNEN - Peter's memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at the First Congregational Church of Westminster, 138 Main Street, Westminster, MA 01473.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in memory of Peter, to Habitat for Humanity Metro West/Greater Worcester, 640, Lincoln Street, Suite 100, Worcester, MA 01605.



