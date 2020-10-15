1/1
Peter E. Riley
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Peter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leominster

Peter E. Riley was born Sept 01,1959 in Fitchburg, Mass and lived in Leominster most of his life. He passed away October 09, 2020 after a short illness.

Peter attended Leominster CTE, graduating in 1977. Peter was a machinist his whole life working at F&M, Banner Mold and most recently Infineon Technology.

He leaves behind his wife of many years Anne Riley, a daughter Lyndsey Miller, his son Cody Riley and two grandchildren Collin and Olivia Lagasse, and his brother Kevin Riley. Peter was predeceased by his mother Nancy Riley (Culley) and his father Earl Forrest.

Peter was an avid outdoorsman for many years enjoying time hunting and fishing. He enjoyed woodworking, and making many treasured gifts. He also took great pride and care as a aquarium hobbyist.

There will be no services at this time.



View the online memorial for Peter E. Riley

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Oct. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by SentinelandEnterprise.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved