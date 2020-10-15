LeominsterPeter E. Riley was born Sept 01,1959 in Fitchburg, Mass and lived in Leominster most of his life. He passed away October 09, 2020 after a short illness.Peter attended Leominster CTE, graduating in 1977. Peter was a machinist his whole life working at F&M, Banner Mold and most recently Infineon Technology.He leaves behind his wife of many years Anne Riley, a daughter Lyndsey Miller, his son Cody Riley and two grandchildren Collin and Olivia Lagasse, and his brother Kevin Riley. Peter was predeceased by his mother Nancy Riley (Culley) and his father Earl Forrest.Peter was an avid outdoorsman for many years enjoying time hunting and fishing. He enjoyed woodworking, and making many treasured gifts. He also took great pride and care as a aquarium hobbyist.There will be no services at this time.