FitchburgPeter J. Scott, 52, passed away peacefully on September 19, 2020 in his home.Pete was born in Norwood, MA, on September 13, 1968, a son of Hilary "Skip" Scott, Jr. and Dianne (Korejwa) Scott of Hubbardston, MA. He graduated from Monty Tech in 1986, earning his degree in Plumbing. He spent his career as a plumber, known fondly as "no leak Pete".Pete will be remembered as generous and selfless; he would always help those in need, often volunteering his time and hard work. He was a true family man, and enjoyed every moment spent with them. He was adventurous and loved living on the edge, whether snowmobiling, riding his motorcycle, or simply hiking, he loved life. He was loved by all and will be greatly missed.In addition to his parents, Pete is survived by his beloved fiancé Betsy Pierce of Fitchburg and her daughter Sarah Pierce of Templeton; siblings, Hilary "Chip" Scott, III of Athol, Joseph Scott of Barre, Michael Scott of Porter, ME, and Martha Rossetti of Leominster; many nieces and nephews, whom he adored. He also leaves behind many dear friends."Go rest on that mountain now, and wait for me..."ScottCalling hours will be held in Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg on Friday, September 25, from 5-7pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Boston Children's Hospital, 401 Park Drive Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215-5301.