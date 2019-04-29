Peter Spacciapoli

of Newbury



Peter Spacciapoli, 66, of Newbury, died suddenly on Monday, April 15, 2019 at Anna Jacques Hospital in Newburyport. He was a loving son, the devoted husband of Maryanne Sheehan Spacciapoli, a doting father to Gabrielle Germania Spacciapoli, loyal brother to William (Bill) Spacciapoli, an uncle, nephew, cousin, friend.



Born in Springfield on September 25, 1952, he was the son of the late Americo and Ruth (Hart) Spacciapoli. Peter received a PHd in Protein BioChemistry from Clark University; held postdoctoral fellowships at the National Institutes of Health and UMass Medical School. He spent the rest of his scientific career as a senior scientist with a number of bio pharma firms - the last 10+ years with Merck Research Laboratories, Boston. He loved his life's calling, was an accomplished and talented scientist holding a number of patents and authoring and contributing to a number of research papers. When not ensconced in his scientific work, Peter's life was filled with playing the trumpet, enjoying jazz, fishing and gardening, but above all caring for and spending time with his devoted family.



In addition to his beloved wife, he will lovingly be remembered by a daughter, Gabriella Spacciapoli, a brother, Bill Spacciaopli and his wife Toni of Harvard, their children Nicholas and Catherine and his mother-in-law. Maureen Sheehan of Leominster. Peter was a member of a large loving family including Maryanne's sister, brothers, their spouses and their beautiful children and many Spacciaopli and Hart cousins.



We will forever miss Peter, his love of life, keen intellect, his humor…his wit. He was a very special man, made his mark in science and will especially be remembered for the difference made in all whose paths he crossed.



SPACCIAOPLI - There will be a memorial service on May 9, 2019, at 11:00 am, at the Mission Oak Grill, 26 Green Street, Newburyport, MA. We hope all who knew and loved Peter can attend.



In lieu of flowers a contribution can be made to the Brain and Behavior Research Foundation at donate.bbrfoundation.org. Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Apr. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary