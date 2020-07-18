1/1
Philip A. Despo
1942 - 2020
Pepperell

Philip A. Despo, 78 years old of Pepperell, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Nashoba Valley Medical Center in Ayer. He is survived by his daughter Laurie L. Koster of Oaks Bluff; his significant other Carolyn M. Mott of Pepperell; and 4 grandchildren. He was predeceased by his daughter Christine L. Keith in 2004.

Philip was born May 30, 1942 in Leominster, son of Alexander and Ruth (Fischer) Despo and had lived in Pepperell for several years. He graduated from high school in Lancaster and from Mass College of Art in Boston. Philip served in the U.S. Air Force. He worked in engineering at the former Digital Computer Corp and then was a correction officer for the Massachusetts Department of Correction in Shirley and Gardner. Philip was a member of the Wilder Lodge of Masons in Leominster.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, July 20th from 12 noon - 2 pm in the Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West Street, Leominster. Members of Wilder Lodge will hold a Masonic Service at 11:15 am in the funeral home. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Calling hours
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc
Funeral services provided by
Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc
106 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
(978) 534-9137
