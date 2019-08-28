|
|
Philip Gordon Adams
Philip Gordon Adams, son of Gordon W. Adams and Elizabeth M. Fiander, passed away August 22, 2019 at Wachusett Manor in Gardner, MA.
Born March 24, 1936 in Eastport, ME he was a longtime resident of Leominster, MA. He will be remembered with love by his beloved wife Kathleen (Olson) and her children: Susan Jacquot, William Miner and Randall Miner.
Phil worked in jet engine development at General Electric for over 30 years and previously lived in Melrose, MA. He leaves behind two sons; Philip T. Adams of Driftwood, TX and John S. Adams of Fitchburg, MA, as well as three grandsons; Benjamin, Jacob and Zachary.
No services.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Aug. 28, 2019