Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cremation Society of New Hampshire – Hampton
861 Lafayette Rd.
Hampton, NH 03842
603-622-1800
Resources
More Obituaries for Philip Adams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Philip Gordon Adams


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Philip Gordon Adams Obituary
Philip Gordon Adams

Philip Gordon Adams, son of Gordon W. Adams and Elizabeth M. Fiander, passed away August 22, 2019 at Wachusett Manor in Gardner, MA.

Born March 24, 1936 in Eastport, ME he was a longtime resident of Leominster, MA. He will be remembered with love by his beloved wife Kathleen (Olson) and her children: Susan Jacquot, William Miner and Randall Miner.

Phil worked in jet engine development at General Electric for over 30 years and previously lived in Melrose, MA. He leaves behind two sons; Philip T. Adams of Driftwood, TX and John S. Adams of Fitchburg, MA, as well as three grandsons; Benjamin, Jacob and Zachary.

No services.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Philip's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now