Philip J. Aiesi
1958 - 2020
Fitchburg

Fitchburg - Philip J. Aiesi, 62 passed away in the comfort of his home surrounded by family on Tuesday, August 18.

Phil was born on August 6, 1958 in Leominster, a son of Philip D. Aiesi and Dorothy (Robbins) Pucko.

He is survived by his mother Dorothy of Ashburnham, his daughter Brittany Rose and her husband Jesse of Wellesley Hills, and son Chad Aiesi of Gardner. He leaves behind four siblings, Charles Aiesi and his wife Paivi of Long Beach, California, Bruce Aiesi and his wife Kalin of Leominster, Michael Pucko and his wife Paula of West Boylston, and Debra Delaney and her husband John also of West Boylston. He was loved by his grandchildren, Jackson and Madison Rose, many nieces and nephews, and his "Forever Fiancé", Susan Chaplin.

He was predeceased by his father Philip D. Aiesi and his stepfather Richard Pucko.

Phil was a loving father, devoted relative and friend, and a man who loved nothing more than to make people laugh. He was a loyal manager at Market Basket for 46 years and an avid New England sports fan. When he wasn't working he enjoyed spending time with his family, boating at the lake, and traveling.

He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Aiesi

Calling hours will be from 4PM – 7PM on Friday, August 28 at Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



View the online memorial for Philip J. Aiesi


Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Aug. 22, 2020.
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Brandon Funeral Home - Fitchburg
Funeral services provided by
Brandon Funeral Home - Fitchburg
305 Wanoosnoc Rd.
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 343-4444
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
August 21, 2020
Deb sorry to hear of your brothers passing, my thoughts & prayers are with you & your family.
Mary Ellen Lautizi-Casey
Friend
August 21, 2020
Britt and Chad
Our deepest sympathies on the passing of your Dad. We have so many great memories from when you kids were in school and we used to get together at different gatherings. He was a great man and friend! Always the life of the party. God bless and comfort you all at thus difficult time.
Kevin and Deb Kelley
Friend
August 21, 2020
My condolences to your family. Phil was really a great person & will be missed very much. R.I.P. Phil
Debbie Brunck
Coworker
