1/1
Philip J. Anzalone Jr.
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Philip's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leominster

Philip John Anzalone, Jr., 78, passed away July 31, 2020 in Leominster Hospital. Phil, affectionately known as "Bud", was born in Fitchburg on April 25, 1942, a son of the late Philip J. Anzalone, Sr., and Esther (Ahola). He was a graduate of Fitchburg High School, class of 1960. He enlisted in the US Navy, and was stationed aboard the USS Hornet in California during the Vietnam Era. On July 4 th, 1966, he married Elena (Firmani) Anzalone; they celebrated their anniversary of 54 years recently. Phil attended Mount Wachusett Community College and earned an Associate's Degree in Business. He then went on to graduate from Clark University, with a B.S. in Business Management.

Bud worked at Heald Machine and Jarrell Ash before starting a 25-year career with Digital Equipment Corp. Upon retirement, he volunteered for Montachusett Home Care, the Blind Society, and the Fitchburg Lion's Club. He was also an active member of Our Lady of the Lake Parish. Phil loved to play cards and golf with his buddies. He was always full of energy and often the life of a party. He enjoyed spending time with his beloved family.

Phil is survived by his wife Elena Anzalone; his two children, Amy M. Phelps and her husband Steven, and Philip M. Anzalone and his wife Sarah; four grandchildren, Lauren and Matthew Phelps and Eli and Aubrey Anzalone. He is also survived by his brother Anthony Anzalone and his wife Carolyn of Annapolis, MD and his sister Constance Rice and her husband James of Export, PA; many nieces and nephews and close friends. He was predeceased by his daughter Stephanie.

Anzalone

Calling hours will be held in Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg on Thursday, August 6, from 9:00 – 10:30am. A funeral Mass will be held at 11:00am in Our Lady of the Lake Church, 1400 Main St., Leominster. Burial will follow in Saint Bernard's Cemetery in Fitchburg. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd, Waltham, MA 02452 or to the Leominster Veterans Services, 100 West St. Leominster, MA 01453.



View the online memorial for Philip J. Anzalone, Jr.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Calling hours
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Brandon Funeral Home - Fitchburg
Send Flowers
AUG
6
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Lake Church
Send Flowers
AUG
6
Burial
Saint Bernard's Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brandon Funeral Home - Fitchburg
305 Wanoosnoc Rd.
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 343-4444
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by SentinelandEnterprise.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 3, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. I'm saddened to hear this news. Phil was always helping at the church with the apple pies his smile lit up a room his funny sense of humor made me laugh.He will be missed . Hugs to Elena my thoughts and prayers are with you.
Laura Niles
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved