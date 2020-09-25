1/1
Philip J. White
1936 - 2020
Silvis

Philip J. White, 83, of Silvis, passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Serenity of Moline, East Moline after a long illness. Private inurnment will be at a later date in Rock Island Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Serenity of Moline Activity Fund. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Philip was born October 1, 1936 in Leominster, MA, a son of Henry E. and Beatrice (Bailey) White. Philip was raised and educated in Massachusetts at St. Leo's Grade School in Leominster and St. Bernard's High School in Fitchburg. He loved to play baseball and played professionally in the Midwest League AAA. Philip was signed by the Boston Red Sox in 1956. He served his country in the U.S. Army where he earned several commendations. Philip graduated from Palmer College of Chiropractic in 1964. He married Mercedes Stai on November 28, 1964. Upon his graduation from Palmer, Philip and Mercedes returned to Leominster. Philip practiced for over 37 years, retiring in 2002. Philip enjoyed camping in Maine, traveling, tinkering and fixing things and spending time with his grandchildren.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Mercedes; children, Philip White, Jr., Columbus, Mississippi, Paul (Wendy) White, Danbury, Connecticut and Prescott (Sharon) White, Leominster, Massachusetts, Terri Favela, Silvis and Michael Selhost, Moline; grandchildren: Jenna, Nicholas, Adan, Raul, Jennifer, Jacquie, Tim, Anthony, Benjamin, and Katherine; great grandchildren, Michael, Izabel, Elizabeth, Audrey, Mason, Jaxson, Lily and Landon; siblings, Henry White, California, Douglas (Nancy) White, Florida, James White, Massachusetts, Richard White, California and Robert White, Laureen White and Lynn Matarese, all of Massachusetts.

Philip was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Jean Raney

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Knox Chapel of Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory
2106 7th Ave.
Rock Island, IL 61201
309-786-5421
